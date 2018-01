Offensive line coach John Garrison has left UNLV to take the same position on Florida Atlantic’s football staff. Garrison handled the line the past three seasons at UNLV.

UNLV football helmets and ball at Sam Boyd Stadium on August 7, 2017. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

Garrison handled the line the past three seasons at UNLV, coming over to the Rebels after spending four years at his alma mater, Nebraska.

A replacement for Garrison is expected to named soon.

