Starters to play about half of UNLV’s football scrimmage

Saturday evening is the final chance for UNLV football players fighting for jobs to state their case before the team heads full time into preparation for the Sept. 1 season opener at Southern California.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches his players during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV running back Lexington Thomas (3) takes the handoff from quarterback Armani Rogers (1) during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV'S quarterback Armani Rogers (1) warms up before second quarter of UNLV's spring football game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez and his team run onto the field before the start of a football game against Utah State Aggies at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Rebels will go through about an 80-play closed scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium. Much of the focus will be on the starters, who will receive about 40 snaps.

Most of the starting lineup is known, but there are some spots with competition for starting jobs. There is even heavier competition for players trying to get in playing rotations.

Coach Tony Sanchez ran off a litany of items he will be looking for, including quality tackling in open field and improved communication.

“There are a lot of variables, but overall come back and making sure they’re playing with a high level of efficiency and execution,” Sanchez said.

He also said he would like to see “great decision-making from the quarterback spot.” The starter, sophomore Armani Rogers, struggled with his accuracy in last Saturday’s scrimmage, but has generally had a strong training camp, including Friday at Rebel Park.

“I’ll focus more on my mechanics,” Rogers said. “I’ll just go out there and have fun.”

Position breakdown

Tight end

1. Giovanni Fauolo, So., 6-2, 250

2. Cody Scherff, Sr., 6-6, 250

Notable

— Junior defensive end Nick Dehdashtian had an MRI on his left foot Friday, which he injured more than a week ago. Sanchez said he hoped Dehdashtian would return for the Sept. 8 home opener against Texas-El Paso.

“He’s a real important part,” Sanchez said. “However, having said that, you see the next man in, and that next man in is a more involved guy than we’ve had in the past.”

The Rebels have been mostly fortunate regarding injuries this camp.

“It’s such a crapshoot,” Sanchez said. “I’ve been on both sides of the ball since we’ve been here, and most years we would come out fairly healthy. Football is one of those games. You can go through a year and have none, maybe one. Some years, you’re a little snakebitten.”

— Fauolo has the ability to see game action in run and pass plays at tight end. Scherff more likely will be on the field during run plays but could be for some pass calls, too. Redshirt freshmen Noah Bean and Jamal Neal also are pushing for playing time.

— UNLV shortened practice for the second day in a row, going from the usual 130 minutes to 118 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

“It’s just like a regular game week,” Sanchez said. “It’s mentally getting them in the mode (for a game), but it’s also keeping their legs fresh. We’ve been physical, but you also have to pull off.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com.