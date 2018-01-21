UNLV bolsters defense with 2 junior college tackles

Junior college players Tavis Malakius (6 feet 3 inches, 297 pounds) and Dominion Ezinwa (6-4, 320) tweeted their commitments to the UNLV football team. Each will have three seasons of eligibility.

UNLV’s football team will have to replace the heart of its defense, tackles Mike Hughes Jr. and Jason Fao, and might have found those players Sunday.

Junior college players Tavis Malakius (6-feet-3-inches, 297 pounds) and Dominion Ezinwa (6-4, 320) tweeted their commitments to the Rebels. Each will have three seasons of eligibility.

Malakius played at Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College. He also was offered a scholarship by Alabama-Birmingham, according to 247Sports.

Ezinwa was at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He made 29 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and half a sack. Ezinwa also intercepted a pass.

