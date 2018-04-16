UNLV cornerback Tim Hough transfers to Oregon

Former UNLV cornerback Tim Hough, who went to Desert Pines High School, will join Oregon’s football team as a graduate transfer.

Former UNLV cornerback Tim Hough will play football at Oregon as a graduate transfer, ESPN reported Sunday.

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said he didn’t have direct information regarding that transfer.

Hough, who went to Desert Pines High School, started three games last season, making 19 tackles and breaking up three passes.

