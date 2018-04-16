UNLV Football

UNLV cornerback Tim Hough transfers to Oregon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2018 - 7:12 pm
 

Former UNLV cornerback Tim Hough will play football at Oregon as a graduate transfer, ESPN reported Sunday.

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said he didn’t have direct information regarding that transfer.

Hough, who went to Desert Pines High School, started three games last season, making 19 tackles and breaking up three passes.

