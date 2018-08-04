UNLV football training camp recap: Day 2

Competition for spots is heating up after only two days of UNLV’s football training camp. Linebacker Bailey Laolagi and offensive lineman Sid Acosta have shown their versatility by playing multiple positions.

UNLV linebacker Bailey Laolagi. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV Rebels Sid Acosta (70) during a team practice at UNLV's Rebel Park in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Notes from Day Two of UNLV’s football practice Saturday at Rebel Park:

— Senior Bailey Laolagi is listed as a co-starter with junior Gabe McCoy at weakside linebacker, but worked some in the middle. Coach Tony Sanchez said Laolagi is capable of playing all three linebacker positions, and where he lines up largely depends on the opponent.

— Sanchez singled out freshman wide receiver Tyleek Collins, saying, “He showed he could be a pretty special player for us.” Collins was a three-star recruit, according to Rivals and 247Sports, out of the Atlanta area.

— Competition is heavy at a handful of positions, with players taking turns with the first-team lineup. Junior Sid Acosta, in particular, showed his versatility by playing left guard on Friday and center on Saturday.

