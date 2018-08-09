UNLV football training camp recap: Day 6

UNLV sophomore defensive tackle Kolo Uasike is expected to return to practice Friday after missing nearly a week because of weight-loss issues. Also, junior guard Justin Polu was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list.

UNLV's Justin Polu runs a drill during UNLV football practice Monday, March 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Notes from Day 6 of UNLV’s football practice Thursday at Rebel Park:

— Coach Tony Sanchez said sophomore defensive tackle Kolo Uasike, who has been held out for nearly a week because of weight-loss issues, is expected to return to practice Friday. Freshman Chris Manoa has worked in his spot with the first team.

— Junior right guard Justin Polu was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award. Polu, a Silverado High School product, started all 24 games the past two seasons. He was limited in practice Thursday because of a gout problem. Sanchez said junior Julio Garcia II, who went to Bishop Gorman High, is making a strong push at the position.

— Junior defensive end Nick Dehdashtian didn’t practice because of an injured foot, but Sanchez said he wasn’t seriously hurt.

— Sanchez bemoaned the number of dropped passes. The defense also stayed after practice to get in extra work.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.