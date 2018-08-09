UNLV football training camp recap: Day 6

Notes from Day 6 of UNLV’s football practice Thursday at Rebel Park:
— Coach Tony Sanchez said sophomore defensive tackle Kolo Uasike, who has been held out for nearly a week because of weight-loss issues, is expected to return to practice Friday. Freshman Chris Manoa has worked in his spot with the first team.
— Junior right guard Justin Polu was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award. Polu, a Silverado High School product, started all 24 games the past two seasons. He was limited in practice Thursday because of a gout problem. Sanchez said junior Julio Garcia II, who went to Bishop Gorman High, is making a strong push at the position.
— Junior defensive end Nick Dehdashtian didn’t practice because of an injured foot, but Sanchez said he wasn’t seriously hurt.
— Sanchez bemoaned the number of dropped passes. The defense also stayed after practice to get in extra work.
