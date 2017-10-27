UNLV looks to start, finish strong at Fresno State

UNLV has been a quick starter this season, jumping to large leads or at least being competitive early. It’s the rest of the games that have been the problem. The Rebels were outscored 72-3 in the second half of the past three games.

“It’s definitely a frustrating thing to go into the locker room and we’re up this many points or it’s a very close game, very competitive, and coming out and not being able to do anything in the second half,” UNLV offensive left tackle Kyle Saxelid said. “We’ve got to keep pushing through it. I’m still very confident in the schedule we have left and the potential of this team.”

The second-half struggles are why the Rebels (2-5, 1-3 Mountain West) head to Fresno State (5-2, 4-0) trying to salvage their season rather than make a strong push for a bowl bid. Their task doesn’t get any easier at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California, with Fresno State a 21-point favorite.

AT&T SportsNet will televise the 7 p.m. game.

UNLV’s last victory was Sept. 30 at Sam Boyd Stadium, a 41-13 win over San Jose State. Even in that game, the Rebels outscored the Spartans just 6-0 in the second half.

Then came the real struggles:

— UNLV trailed San Diego State 17-10 in the second quarter and 20-10 at halftime. The Aztecs then dominated the second half by a 21-0 margin.

— The Rebels scored the first 27 points at Air Force and led 27-7 at halftime. The second half was all Air Force, which outscored UNLV 27-3.

— Then last Saturday, the Rebels took three 14-point leads over Utah State, the last at 28-14 in the second quarter. The Aggies tied the game going into halftime and outscored UNLV 24-0 in the second half.

“I think there’s an appropriate level of frustration from everybody — from ourselves, from fans, from anyone who’s been around,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “I think it’s kind of healthy, too. When you look at it, I remember a couple of years back, even last year, you’d go play games and you didn’t really have a chance. You thought you did. You’d go in the game, and you never were really a threat.

“We’re a much more competitive team. We’re putting ourselves in situations where we can talk about winning games in the second half. Now we have to see it, and we’ve got to go produce.”

It was in the Utah State game that UNLV lost quarterback Armani Rogers to a head injury. He went through the concussion protocol during the week and flew with the team to Fresno. A further assessment will be made Saturday, but Rogers is doubtful and the team proceeded this week as if he wouldn’t play.

Johnny Stanton and Kurt Palandech shared practice snaps, and both are expected to play. Sanchez didn’t name a starter, but he raved about Stanton in Tuesday’s weekly news conference.

The Rebels will have to outscore a Fresno State offense led by Oregon State transfer quarterback Marcus McMaryion that averages 32.1 points. He has started the past four games — all victories — and completed 63.9 percent of his passes during that span with a 226.6-yard average.

Fresno State’s defense leads the Mountain West in giving up 17.6 points per game. The Bulldogs have gone nine quarters without allowing a touchdown, the nation’s longest active streak.

“We’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the football field,” Sanchez said. “They’re going to force us to do that. I think if we’re going to win a game like this, you’re going to have to show some balance. The one thing you haven’t seen as of late is a lot of big plays in the passing game.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.