UNLV picks up a commitment from Texas tight end

Ben Redding, a tight end from Friendswood (Texas) High school, switched his commitment from Texas State to UNLV. Redding (6 feet 4 inches, 215 pounds) is the sixth member of the Rebels’ 2017-18 recruiting class.

Ben Redding (Screenshot/Twitter/@reddingben6)

He listed himself on his Twitter profile as a UNLV commitment.

Redding (6 feet 4 inches, 215 pounds) is the sixth member of the Rebels’ 2017-18 recruiting class.

He is listed as a two-star commitment, according to 247Sports.com.

