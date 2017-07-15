UNLV picks up a commitment from Texas tight end

Ben Redding, a tight end from Friendswood (Texas) High school, switched his commitment from Texas State to UNLV.
He listed himself on his Twitter profile as a UNLV commitment.
Redding (6 feet 4 inches, 215 pounds) is the sixth member of the Rebels’ 2017-18 recruiting class.
He is listed as a two-star commitment, according to 247Sports.com.
UNLV’s recruiting class
— Patrick Ballard, WR, Fort Bend Elkins HS (Missouri City, Texas), 6-3, 190
— Stacy Conner, QB, Wylie (Texas) HS, 6-5, 190
— Bryce Jackson, CB, Chandler (Ariz.) HS, 5-10, 180
— Chris Manoa, DT, Chander (Ariz.) HS, 6-0, 300
— Griffin O’Connor, QB, Edison HS (Huntington Beach, Calif.), 6-3, 200
— Ben Redding, TE, Friendswood (Texas) HS, 6-4, 215