UNLV pulls upset at San Diego State, 27-24

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) catches a long pass during a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs on November, 10, 2018, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Tim Wilson Jr. (6) catches a pass during a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs on November, 10, 2018, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: San Diego State Aztecs running back Juwan Washington (29) fights off a tackle during a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs on November, 10, 2018, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

SAN DIEGO — The losing streak is over — in a very big way.

UNLV’s football team on Saturday night not only won for the first time in seven games but also did so in a place it has hardly won at all.

The Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter to beat San Diego State 27-24 before an announced gathering of 24,986 at SDCCU Stadium. It’s the first time since 2000 that UNLV departed San Diego a winner.

Lexington Thomas scored on a 75-yard touchdown run to give UNLV the lead with less than four minutes remaining.

From there, the Rebels got a late interception from junior Jericho Flowers.

Thomas scored his 37th and 38th career rushing touchdowns, moving him into first place all time at UNLV and past Mike Thomas (1973-74), another Houston-based product.

Lexington Thomas finished Saturday’s game with 133 yards on 21 carries.

Max Gilliam completed 16 of 24 passes for 237 yards with one score and one interception for the Rebels.

UNLV played as competitive a 30 minutes as it has in a long time to open the game, trailing the Aztecs 14-13 at halftime.

The Rebels outgained San Diego State 204-196 over the half, holding Aztecs star running back Juwan Washington to 10 yards on 11 carries and one score. He finished with 21 carries for 66 yards and a score.

UNLV will play at Hawaii next Saturday night.

