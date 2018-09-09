UNLV runs all over UTEP, 52-24

UNLV rushed for 414 yards in defeating Texas-El Paso 52-24 on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Running back Lexington Thomas and quarterback Armani Rogers each rushed for more than 100 yards.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates a touchdown with linemen Sid Acosta (70), Jaron Caldwell (75) and Donovan Outlaw (65) during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez talks to UTEP Miners head coach Dana Dimel before their game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez talks to UNLV Rebels wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson (2) before the Rebels game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) throws a pass before a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches his team warm up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) carries the ball during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) celebrates a hard tackle on UTEP Miners wide receiver Keynan Foster (5) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson (2) celebrates his opening drive touchdown during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) scores a touchdown against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) celebrates a sack on UTEP Miners quarterback Kai Locksley (1) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) scores a touchdown against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive back Evan Austrie (17) strips the ball away from UTEP Miners quarterback Kai Locksley (1) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) breaks away from the UTEP Miners defensive to score a 40-yard touchdown at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Roger Mann (56) and UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Tavis Malakius (55) stare down UTEP Miners quarterback Kai Locksley (1) during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive back Evan Austrie (17) and UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) celebrate a big third down stop during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez talks to his team during a time out in a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is knocked out of bound by UTEP Miners defensemen at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) is chased down by UTEP Miners defensive back Nik Needham (5) during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches his team play the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) gets past UTEP Miners offensive linemen Markos Lujan (69) and Ruben Guerra (61) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) helps up UNLV Rebels tight end Cody Scherff (88) during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebel cheerleaders perform before a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels fans cheer on their team during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

A UNLV Rebel cheerleader does push ups for points scored by the Rebels during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels linebacker Bailey Laolagi (48) chases down UTEP Miners quarterback Kai Locksley (1) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Roger Mann (56) beats a block during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) carries the ball during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) talks to UNLV Rebels wide receiver Drew Tejchman (11) after a busted play during the game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels fans cheer on their team during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UTEP Miners cheerleaders run a flag across the end zone after a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive back Myles Plummer (14) defends a pass intended for UTEP Miners wide receiver Warren Redix (10) during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs down the sideline at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) is brought down by UTEP Miners defensive back Kahani Smith (24) during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels defensive back Evan Austrie (17) defends UTEP Miners wide receiver Terry Juniel (2) during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The end of the first half Saturday told the story.

UNLV, which was deep in its territory, didn’t appear interested in trying to tack on one more score while already holding a substantial lead. Texas-El Paso even called a timeout to get the ball back.

All UNLV did was run. And run. And run.

“We were kind of in between,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “Once we got the first first down, we said, ‘All right, let’s go into that hurry-up offense.’ We were pinned back on our 10. We didn’t want to do anything stupid. College football is a crazy deal. These games are really long. You see it every week. Guys that have big leads end up losing them when teams come back.”

That wouldn’t happen in this game.

Running right through UTEP, the Rebels quickly found themselves at the Miners’ 22-yard line. Then quarterback Armani Rogers threw his only pass of the drive, a touchdown to Darren Woods Jr.

That gave the Rebels a 28-point lead in what would become a 52-24 victory, with UNLV piling up 414 yards rushing.

The Rebels (1-1) carried over a promising performance from a week ago at Southern California. UNLV trailed 19-14 entering the fourth quarter against the Trojans before losing 43-21.

UNLV hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday and will need a similar effort before a tough trip to Sun Belt Conference power Arkansas State to close nonconference play.

The idea is to get to six victories and become bowl eligible, and more performances on the ground like this one against UTEP (0-2) will help the Rebels reach that destination.

UNLV’s rushing total was the sixth highest in school history and the most since gaining 517 yards against Idaho State in 2015, Sanchez’s first season.

Lexington Thomas finished with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, but he ran only twice after halftime. His 2,747 yards moved him into fourth place on the Rebels’ career rushing chart and closer to leader Tim Cornett’s 3,733 yards from 2010 to 2013.

Thomas was hardly alone in producing strong numbers.

Rogers rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for his third career 100-yard game. Only Jason Thomas, who played from 2000 to 2002, had as many 100-yard games for a quarterback.

Charles Williams (12 carries for 80 yards) and Xzaviar Campbell (10 for 72) also turned in productive nights.

“It’s a luxury that we have, and we’re going to need it if we’re going to sustain for a season that hopefully goes beyond 12 games,” Sanchez said. “We’re going to need all those guys.”

The running attack took pressure off the passing game. Rogers completed just 6 of 13 passes for 119 yards but threw three touchdowns. One of those was a 51-yarder to Mekhi Stevenson for the game’s first touchdown.

“From watching film, I knew exactly what they were doing,” Rogers said. “When the nickel came up, I knew the routes that we had. As soon as he came up, I knew (Stevenson) was going to be wide open right there.”

UNLV’s offense clicked from the beginning as the defense initially struggled to find its footing. But the Rebels began to leave no doubt late in the first quarter, beating a team easily that wasn’t expected to cause much trouble.

