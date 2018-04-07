UNLV spring football report: Day 11

UNLV had a 60-play unscripted football scrimmage Saturday at Rebel Park. Both sides of the ball had their moments as the Rebels enter their final week of spring practices.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day 11 of spring football practices Saturday at Rebel Park:

“We got 60 snaps, so it was good. We got quite a few snaps with the ones (starters). We had (sophomore backup quarterback) Max (Gilliam) get a set with the ones, which was good. (Freshman quarterback Kenyon) Oblad got a couple of reps out there, so it was good.

“There was some good give and take. You like the turnovers the defense created. You don’t like that the offense created them. You like the big plays that the offense had. You don’t like that the defense gave it up. So, honestly, it’s one of those deals you go back in, you’ve got to watch the film on it.

“What we’ve talked to our guys about, part of our deal here is trying to create separation from the top to the bottom. There are some guys that are really starting to separate themselves from the pack, so when you get ready for Sept. 1 (at Southern California), you jump on a plane to go play, only 70 guys travel. So you’ve got to be in that top group, so it’s good competition right now.”

Notes

— Only sophomore Armani Rogers wore a black noncontact jersey. The other quarterbacks wore white jerseys and were subject to being tackled.

“We’ve gone live every year with our quarterbacks,” Sanchez said. “This is the first year that we’ve had Armani completely shut down. When you have a dual-threat guy who’s going to get the ball 10 to 15 times a game, there’s no reason to get extra hits on him right now. He’s going to get them in the fall just by the nature of how we play that quarterback spot with him.”

— Junior wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. injured a shoulder early in the scrimmage and was held out as a precaution.

— UNLV has a week left in spring practices.

“The thing that I like the most about where we’re at right now is it’s real workmanlike,” Sanchez said. “The guys show up. Everyone’s on time. They’re all ready to go. They get after it in practice.

“It’s a veteran group. When you look out there, there are so many guys that have got 20 games under their belt. There are no pups there anymore. And then the new guys that do come in, they’re surrounded by old veterans.”

