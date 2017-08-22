UNLV turns attention to season opener vs. Howard

UNLV went into scout team work on Tuesday morning at Rebel Park in preparation for its season football opener against Howard on Sept. 2 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV's quarterback Armani Rogers (1), left, talks to head football coach Tony Sanchez during a team practice at Rebel Park in UNLV on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tuesday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez on the morning practice, which was the first day of preparation for the Sept. 2 season opener against Howard at Sam Boyd Stadium:

“It’s the first day we’ve got scouts going to different fields. We’re running (game-specific play call) cards now. We’ll do a session or two every single day where it’s good on good (starting units against each other) just for tempo and speed.

“It was a little slower than you’d like, but a lot of that, too, is a lot of guys learning how to do scout, running the cards, things like that. It’s a lot easier when you’re just running your offense against your defense. Things just go fast, so I challenged them today. I said tomorrow I expect them to come out here. They understand the processes, how we’re servicing each other and things like that. I want to see it a little bit faster, but overall it was a decent day.”

Notes

— Sophomore Javin White, who had been competing at safety, worked at first-team strongside linebacker. Sanchez said he wanted to get a look at White at that spot with the starters, but sophomore Gabe McCoy is still competing for the spot.

— Freshman Greg Francis, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, lined up at second-team safety.

— Senior H-back Tim Holt sprained his right ankle in Sunday’s scrimmage, and Sanchez said he probably will be out for a week to 10 days.

“Hopefully, we have him back for Game 1, but you don’t know about those things,” Sanchez said. “There’s nothing fractured. It’s a low one. It’s better than a high ankle sprain, but it’s day to day.”

Backup senior left tackle Michael Chevalier, who had been out with a sprained left tackle, returned to practice.

— UNLV will wear throwback helmets from quarterback Randall Cunningham’s days in the 1980s for the opener against Howard. It’s a silver helmet with a red “REBELS” script.

Throughout the season, the team will wear a commemorative sticker on the back of the helmets that pay tribute to this being the 50th season of UNLV football.

