UNLV WR Darren Woods Jr. named to Wuerffel watch list

UNLV junior wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.
The trophy honors the combination of community service with achievements on the football field and in academics.
Woods made Academic All-Mountain West the past two years. On the field, he caught 30 passes last season for 366 yards.
Wuerffel Trophy Watch List includes @unlvfootball WR @_dwizz_:https://t.co/ZwD2jXaiZh pic.twitter.com/ycx4MVk5lf
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) July 26, 2018
