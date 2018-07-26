UNLV WR Darren Woods Jr. named to Wuerffel watch list

UNLV junior wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The trophy honors the combination of community service with achievements on the football field and in academics.

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) runs drills during team practice on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Woods made Academic All-Mountain West the past two years. On the field, he caught 30 passes last season for 366 yards.

