UNLV WR Darren Woods Jr. named to Wuerffel watch list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2018 - 12:01 pm
 

UNLV junior wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The trophy honors the combination of community service with achievements on the football field and in academics.

Woods made Academic All-Mountain West the past two years. On the field, he caught 30 passes last season for 366 yards.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

