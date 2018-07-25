UNLV Football

UNLV’s Evan Pantels named to watch list for nation’s top kicker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2018 - 11:11 am
 

UNLV’s Evan Pantels was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top kicker.

He heads into his senior football season as the Rebels’ career leader in field goal percent at 83.3. He also has made all 70 of his extra point tries.

UNLV opens its season Sept. 1 at Southern California.

