UNLV’s Evan Pantels named to watch list for nation’s top kicker

UNLV Evan Pantels was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top kicker.

UNLV Rebels' kicker Evan Pantels during a team practice on Monday, 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s Evan Pantels was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top kicker.

He heads into his senior football season as the Rebels’ career leader in field goal percent at 83.3. He also has made all 70 of his extra point tries.

UNLV opens its season Sept. 1 at Southern California.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.