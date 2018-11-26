UNLV’s Javin White named MW defensive player of the week

UNLV junior Javin White, who made two critical interceptions in Saturday’s 34-29 victory over UNR, was named Mountain West defensive player of the week.
White, who plays linebacker and safety, intercepted both passes in the fourth quarter. The first with 6:02 left helped set up quarterback Armani Rogers’ 1-yard winning touchdown run, and the second secured the victory with 1:19 remaining.
White’s four interceptions this season tie for the conference lead. He also has forced four fumbles.
Congrats to @_b00gie on winning MW Player of the Week! https://t.co/BCWGbs3twt pic.twitter.com/ZDv73qPGtM
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 26, 2018
