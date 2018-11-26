UNLV Football

UNLV’s Javin White named MW defensive player of the week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2018 - 10:23 am
 

UNLV junior Javin White, who made two critical interceptions in Saturday’s 34-29 victory over UNR, was named Mountain West defensive player of the week.

White, who plays linebacker and safety, intercepted both passes in the fourth quarter. The first with 6:02 left helped set up quarterback Armani Rogers’ 1-yard winning touchdown run, and the second secured the victory with 1:19 remaining.

White’s four interceptions this season tie for the conference lead. He also has forced four fumbles.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Football
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Football Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like