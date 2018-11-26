UNLV’s Javin White named MW defensive player of the week

UNLV junior Javin White, who made two critical interceptions in Saturday’s 34-29 victory over UNR, was named Mountain West defensive player of the week.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) during a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs on November 10, 2018, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) celebrates his interceptions against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

White, who plays linebacker and safety, intercepted both passes in the fourth quarter. The first with 6:02 left helped set up quarterback Armani Rogers’ 1-yard winning touchdown run, and the second secured the victory with 1:19 remaining.

White’s four interceptions this season tie for the conference lead. He also has forced four fumbles.

