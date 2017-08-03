Workload picks up at UNLV football practice

UNLV’s players were given more responsibilities at Thursday’s football practice. They didn’t practice as crisply as the first day.

UNLV defensive linemen practice together during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez does an interview with multiple different print medias during the Mountain West Football Media Summit at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, July 25, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Thursday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez on the second day of training camp:

“I don’t care how hard you work and what you’ve done over the summer, when you come out Day 2, you’re a little more sore. Your movement pattern, you haven’t moved in a real long time, especially together. And you’re starting to throw a lot on the guys. The older veterans that have been in the system, they’re picking it up faster, but we’ve got a big crop of freshmen and young guys. Guys now are getting a little bit of an opportunity, you’re seeing some mistakes here and there (of what) we’re installing now in the second day.

“It was a good day as far as energy goes, but we’ve got to do a better job of execution all over the place. We had a lot of exchange issues today. We shouldn’t see that, so we have to be a better job of getting that snap back to the quarterback and getting him into his progressions and reads. So that can improve, but overall, I thought it was a quality day.”

Notes

* The intensity picks up as UNLV goes into half pads on Friday.

“It’s going to by nature be a little more physical,” Sanchez said. “These guys are going to be a little more fired up having pads on for the first time. So inside run, team (session) and things like that, they’re going to be a little more aggressive. We’re going to still stay off the ground.

“Now the shoulder pads are on, the offense is going to have to be a lot more protection conscious of the ball because you’re going to get more strip attempts and things like that. So it will pick up the pace of play.”

* Sophomore JD Alexander (6 feet 2 inches, 225 pounds) has transferred from Arizona State. He was a tight end for the Sun Devils, but is a linebacker for UNLV. Alexander, a walk-on, must sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules. His dad is DelVaughn Alexander, now the wide receivers coach at Notre Dame and a Rebels assistant from 2000 to 2002. DelVaughn Alexander was the passing game coordinator his first two seasons at UNLV and oversaw the quarterbacks and receivers all three years.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.