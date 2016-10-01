UNLV men’s, women’s soccer teams each notch 3-1 victories

The UNLV women’s soccer team posted its fourth win in five matches Friday with a 3-1 victory over host Wyoming, and the UNLV men downed visiting Cal State Bakersfield 3-1 in both teams’ Western Athletic Conference opener.

UNLV forward Susie Bernal, shown last season, helped the Rebels to a 15-8 edge in shots Friday in their 3-1 victory at Wyoming. (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV Photo Services)

Jordan Magnin scored two first-half goals to lead UNLV to a 3-1 victory over Wyoming in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Friday in Laramie, Wyoming.

Freshman Michaela Morris scored her fifth goal of the season in the 76th minute for the Rebels (9-3, 2-1), who have matched last year’s total of 30 goals with eight regular-season games left.

Brooklynn Mooney scored in the final minute for the Cowgirls (5-6-1, 0-3), who were outshot 15-8.

Jordan Sallee had three saves for UNLV, which has won two straight matches and four of its past five.

* MEN’S SOCCER: At Johann Memorial Field, Danny Musovski scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season and added an assist for the Rebels (3-7) in their 3-1 win over Cal State Bakersfield (2-7) in both teams’ Western Athletic Conference opener. Freshman Marquis Pitt tallied his first goal of the season for UNLV to open the scoring in the 14th minute, and Enrique Adame had three saves for the Rebels, who held a 13-9 edge in shots.