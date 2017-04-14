UNLV negotiating deal for AD job with Virginia Tech official

Desiree Reed-Francois (Virginia Tech Athletics)

Virginia Tech deputy athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has been offered UNLV’s AD position and was close to finalizing a deal Friday with the university, according to multiple sources close to the situation.

Reed-Francois interviewed for the opening last weekend in Salt Lake City, according to a source. The source added that she made a strong impression on the search committee and blew the field away.

The 17-member search committee led by Nancy Rapoport was let go Monday, according to a source. UNLV is expected to make the announcement early next week if negotiations with Reed-Francois don’t stall.

Reed-Francois served as an interim athletic director at Cincinnati in 2014 for five months, making her the first Hispanic female interim AD at the FBS level. She joined Virginia Tech in May 2014 as the executive associate athletic director and senior woman administrator before being promoted a year ago.

The UCLA graduate has made stops at the University of Tennessee, California, San Jose State, Santa Clara, Fresno State and the University of San Francisco. Before that, Reed-Francois was a legal associate for the Oakland Raiders and served in a similar position with the NFL’s Management Council.

