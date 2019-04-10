UNLV roundup: Baseball rallies to stun No. 9 Arizona State

Bryson Stott walked with the bases loaded to cap a six-run ninth-inning rally and give the UNLV baseball team a 10-9 victory over No. 9 Arizona State on Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

The Rebels (20-15) trailed 9-4 after the Sun Devils (26-5) gained some breathing room with four runs in the eighth inning.

Stott, Dillon Johnson and Max Smith walked to open the bottom of the ninth. A balk from a new pitcher allowed Stott to score. After another walk, Austin Pfeifer, Chase Hanson and Grant Robbins hit consecutive RBI singles to cut the deficit to 9-8.

A wild pitch allowed Pfeifer to score the tying run. After James Gamble walked to reload the bases, Stott drew a walk on a full count to give the Rebels the win.

The Rebels next host San Jose State in a three-game series starting Friday at Wilson Stadium.

WOMEN’S GOLF

NAPA, Calif. — The Rebels shot 20-over 308 in the final round to finish in 16th place at 63-over 927 at the Silverado Showdown at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Northwestern won the title by four strokes at 6-over 870. Northwestern’s Brooke Riley shot 3-over 75 in the final round, but held on to win the individual title by one stroke at 1-under 215.

Sophomore Polly Mack was the Rebels’ best finisher, tying for 42nd at 11-over 227 after shooting 7-over 79 in the final round.

The Rebels next play in the Mountain West Championships on April 16-18 in Rancho Mirage, California.

TRACK

UNLV junior sprinter Kaysha Love was named the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week after sweeping the 100 and 200 meters at the Rebels’ home meet.