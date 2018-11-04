Valley’s Christian Franklin posts impressive time, wins 3A title

The junior jumped to an early lead and never looked back, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 22.2 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Christian Franklin remains in the learning stage when it comes to competing in cross country — which is a scary thought to many opposing state cross country coaches and runners.

On Saturday, Franklin took home the Class 3A boys state individual title at the state cross country meet in Boulder City.

The junior jumped to an early lead and crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 22.2 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park. Franklin’s time was the best of the day among the three boys races and more than half a minute better than any of his 3A competitors.

“My expectations (going into the season) was just to get a good experience and take something for track and field season,” Franklin said. “But, I realized I was doing well and eventually I wanted to be the fastest over anybody else regardless of classifications.”

Franklin wasn’t the only Southern Nevada champion, as Centennial’s boys and girls captured Class 4A team titles, and Desert Pines’ Jazmin Felix won the 4A individual crown.

Centennial’s boys used impressive depth — placing six within the first 32 — to score 59 points and take first place. Desert Oasis beat Carson for second, 90-94. Arbor View was fourth (104) and Shadow Ridge was fifth (106) as Southern schools took four of the first five team spots.

“It was all about practice and preparation,” said senior Alexander Miller, who was the top Bulldogs finisher in eighth place. “We have been training hard all season, getting up at 5:30 a.m., and working to get better. There was no pressure today because we did all the hard work beforehand and we just went out and ran.”

Galena’s Matthew Gordon won the individual title in 16:39.0. Spanish Springs’ Daniel Horner was second in 16:43.9, and Conner Nicholas of Desert Oasis used a finishing kick to grab third in 16:57.9.

Felix pulled away from the field shortly after the 2-mile mark and won in 19 minutes, 28.6 seconds. Ironically, he spent much of the race thinking that someone was ahead of her. So when she crossed the finish line, there was no celebration but a flop onto the ground. Eventually, her coach came up and told her she won.

“When I run, I actually don’t think about the race so much,” Felix said. “I just basically get caught up in the running. You know, ‘just run you.’ That actually works out pretty well.”

As a team, Centennial’s girls captured the school’s fourth state title in the last five years. Josephine Ruggieri was the top Bulldog, placing fourth in 19:57.3. Centennial placed four runners in the top 20, and no other school had more than two in the top 20.

“I thought I could get top 15, but I just felt really good today,” Ruggieri said. “That is the thing about our team. Several of us can be the top runner on a given day.”

Ruggieri’s finish helped Centennial win with 51 points followed by Reed (64), Damonte Ranch (90), Coronado (114), and Bishop Gorman (126).

South Tahoe’s Carissa Buchholz won the 3A girls individual title in 19:01.9, the fastest time of the day regardless of class. Spring Creek had 28 points to take the team title.

Elko won the Class 3A boys title with 54 points.

In Class 2A, North Tahoe swept the team titles, taking the boys with 37 points and the girls with 16. Sierra Lutheran had both 2A individual champs, with Jared Marchegger winning the boys race in 16:51.5, and Emily McNeely winning the girls race in 20:48.7.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.