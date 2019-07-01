Bicyclist critically injured in crash with RTC bus near downtown Las Vegas

A bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with an RTC bus just east of downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

Police reported the bus and the male bicyclist were headed south on Fremont Street near Mojave Road when the collision occurred about 2 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, but was in a stable status.

Police had the area closed for about three hours for the investigation.

