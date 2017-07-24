Lake Mead National Recreation Area guardrail to delay traffic

Guardrails are being repaired at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, leading to minor traffic delays for the next three weeks, the National Park Service said Monday.

Traffic control zones and flaggers will direct drivers during construction hours from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the National Park Service said.

Repairs will be completed at Lakeshore Road miles 10.5 and 10.9, along with Northshore Road miles 1.1, 1.2, 2, 4.5, 5 and 5.4.

