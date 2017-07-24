ad-fullscreen
Lake Mead National Recreation Area guardrail to delay traffic

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 3:52 pm
 

Guardrails are being repaired at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, leading to minor traffic delays for the next three weeks, the National Park Service said Monday.

Traffic control zones and flaggers will direct drivers during construction hours from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the National Park Service said.

Repairs will be completed at Lakeshore Road miles 10.5 and 10.9, along with Northshore Road miles 1.1, 1.2, 2, 4.5, 5 and 5.4.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

