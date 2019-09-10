Man dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A pedestrian died shortly after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas on Monday night.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Tropical Parkway near North Decatur Boulevard.

The man was in the middle of the block when struck by an oncoming vehicle, said Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel transported the man to a hospital where he died.

No other details have been made available by Metro.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian after relatives have been notified.

