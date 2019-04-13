One person critically injured in three-car crash Friday

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was critically injured following a three-car crash in Henderson Friday night.

About 7 p.m., the Henderson Police Department responded to a three-car crash involving a pedestrian and a bicyclist at Sunset Boulevard and Boulder Highway, police spokes woman Katrina Rothmeyer said.

Two people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, one of which sustained critical injuries, she said. All other injuries were minor.

Speed is believed to have played a role in the crash and police are working to determine if impairment also was a factor.

Boulder Highway was closed for about four hours near the scene of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.