Work on Henderson freeway interchange to affect traffic

Road work on various areas of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl will lead to overnight closures for more than a month.

An aerial photo of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl taken April, 2, 2019. (NDOT)

A series of closures over the next month will affect traffic around the 215 Beltway-Interstate 11 interchange in Henderson.

The Lake Mead Parkway westbound onramp to the 215 Beltway in Henderson will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, starting Wednesday night and running until June 28. Work will occur weekly from Sunday night through Friday morning during the time frame, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the I-11 northbound to 215 Beltway westbound offramp will be closed during the same time frames, NDOT said.

The temporary closures are needed for lane striping and barrier rail placement as part of a $575,407 safety and mobility upgrade to the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl.

The I-515 southbound to I-215 westbound ramp also will be closed nightly between June 24 and June 28 to restripe the ramp, align barrier rails and lower utility boxes. This work will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., but further closure times may be needed for this portion, according to Tony Illia. NDOT spokesman.

“The improvements, however, entail demolition work of the existing roadway, which may lead to a possible early freeway ramp closure, depending upon work progress,” Illia said.

This work will require closing the ramp from I-515 southbound to the 215 Beltway westbound, which is also the ramp from I-515 southbound to Lake Mead eastbound.

Work will continue in the area beginning July 7, as the Lake Mead westbound to I-215 onramp will also be closed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly from July 7 to July 27 for restriping.

Work will be carried out Sunday night through Friday morning until complete.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.