Harmony offers collection

The Alpian Meadows neighborhood in Mountain’s Edge has sold nearly all of its homes in less than a year. The Harmony Homes collection now has five home sites available, along with two model homes.

“There are still incredible values being offered in Alpian Meadows,” said sales agent Tom Zora. “Our largest plan is being offered for just $79 per square foot and the highest our pricing goes is just $82 per square foot.” Four floor plans are offered in the collection, ranging from 2,818 to 3,134 square feet.

Each design includes four to five bedrooms, three to four baths and master suites.

“Granite kitchen countertops, upgraded base boards, and beautiful paver driveways are just a few of the popular items included with these beautiful homes,” Zora said. “And four of the five home sites that are still available are large enough for pools.”

Two model homes also are being offered for sale at Alpian Meadows. Residence 2869 includes a bedroom downstairs as well as a den, gourmet kitchen island and pantry, living room and dining room. Alpian’s model home for Residence 3134 includes dual master bedrooms, which Zora said have become as popular as having a bedroom and bath on the first level.

“This home is being sold with all the fixtures and furnishings, including upgraded flooring, appliances and cabinets,” he said. Pricing for Alpian Meadows’ model homes starts at $286,000 and the homes are available for builder lease-back until the neighborhood closes for sales.

Alpian Meadows is located near Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge, with dozens of play and exercise options available including Western-themed playgrounds, a water play area, walking trails and picnic spaces.

Mountain’s Edge is located in southwestern Las Vegas close to shopping, dining and the McCarran International Airport.

Harmony Homes is selling homes in 14 Las Vegas neighborhoods including Harmony Pointe, Harmony Springs, Harmony Heights, Harmony Sands, Alpian Meadows at Mountain’s Edge, Rivendell at Mountain’s Edge, Avalon at Vista Cielo, Laguna at Vista Cielo, Capistrano at Vista Cielo, Las Rosas, Summit at Sunrise Highlands, Talus at Sunrise Highlands, Bella Fiore at Lake Las Vegas and Ladera Terrace at Summerlin. Information on all Harmony Homes neighborhoods can be found online at harmonyhomeslv.com.

The model homes and sales office are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and the sales office is located at 7594 Engelberg Ave. in Mountain’s Edge. To visit, take Buffalo Drive South past Blue Diamond Road and head east on Cactus Avenue. Take the first left and look for the signs to the Alpian Meadows sales office. For more information, call 485-5047.