Knowing Vegas: What’s the deal with the orb outside Container Park?

It’s impossible to miss, even next to the likes of a fire-spitting praying mantis and a park made of storage containers.

An art installation at the Container Park lights up the night during day two of the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire-shooting preying mantis sits out front of Container Park in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 1, 2015. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors wait to enter the Container Park in downtown Las Vegas during its opening Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

But what exactly is the giant white — sometimes lit-up in various colors — igloo-looking thing that, at first sight, appears to be nothing more than a decoration in front of Container Park?

“It’s actually used for private events, specifically cocktail reception mixers,” explained Maria Phelan, spokeswoman for Las Vegas’ Downtown Project.

Phelan said the orb, named the “Immersion Orb” after owner Vortex Immersion Media, has a capacity of about 75 people. It debuted at Container Park’s grand opening in December 2013.

The spokeswoman said the orb is for rentals only, and isn’t open for public viewing during the day.

Private events at the Immersion Orb are “more informal,” Phelan said, and are “arranged in advance.”

“I don’t think we’ve done anything as formal as a wedding reception or a banquet in there.”

The Immersion Orb’s owners are “working on expanding” the dome’s usage, Phelan said. She hopes to have more details in early 2016.

