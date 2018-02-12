Chance of rain Monday night in Las Vegas Valley

After weeks of sunny and unseasonably warm weather, the Las Vegas Valley will see a brief cooldown and possible rainfall this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds move in from the south as seen from the Aurora's Edge in Henderson, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Rain is possible Monday night in the Las Vegas Valley. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

After weeks of sunny and unseasonably warm weather, the Las Vegas Valley will see a brief cool down and possible rainfall this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will kick off the week with a high of 64 degrees with winds between 10 to 15 mph with a chance they could reach 20 mph, the weather service said. There’s a 40 percent chance for rain Monday night — the highest for the week — and winds should die down and stay light for the rest of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday both have forecast highs near 60 degrees, with a 20 percent chance for rain on Tuesday and a 30 percent chance on Wednesday.

The valley should dry out again by Thursday, the weather service said, and temperatures will rise through the weekend. Thursday’s forecast high is 63 degrees and Friday should reach 65.

