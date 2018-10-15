Cool and windy for Monday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay cool and breezy at the start of the week but highs will be back in the 80s by the weekend.
Monday’s forecast has a high of 70 degrees with breezy winds that should reach sustained speeds of 15-20 mph and could gust up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Those winds will decrease overnight and should stay between 10-15 mph on Tuesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday’s high should rise to about 72.
On Wednesday the valley should see a few light breezes and a high near 74. Thursday should stay calm and sunny with a high of 77, and Friday’s high will reach 81, the weather service said.
