Weather

Cool and windy for Monday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2018 - 6:50 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will stay cool and breezy at the start of the week but highs will be back in the 80s by the weekend.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 70 degrees with breezy winds that should reach sustained speeds of 15-20 mph and could gust up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Those winds will decrease overnight and should stay between 10-15 mph on Tuesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday’s high should rise to about 72.

On Wednesday the valley should see a few light breezes and a high near 74. Thursday should stay calm and sunny with a high of 77, and Friday’s high will reach 81, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like