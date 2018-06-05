Gusty winds combine with hot temps in Las Vegas Valley

Gusty winds and triple-digit highs will continue through the end of the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Summer Rae Smith, 3, of Henderson plays on the splash pad at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 104 degrees with 10-15 mph winds that could gust up to 25 mph, the weather service said. Winds will stay steady through Thursday evening.

The weather service has forecast 77 for Wednesday’s morning low and a high of 102 for the day.

Thursday’s high will fall to about 100 degrees, the weather service said. Friday’s will climb to 102.

The high for Saturday should reach 103 as winds pick up again, with sustained speeds of about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service said.

Some parts of the valley will briefly fall below the 100-degree mark on Sunday with a high of 99, but temperatures will rise again at the start of next week.

