Gusty winds return to Las Vegas Valley this week

Winds will be gusty for a few days this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

April’s windy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to continue this week, the National Weather Service said.

Monday will be “breezy and windy,” meteorologist Jim Harrison said. Southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph may reach gusts of 30 mph. The high Monday will be 85 degrees and skies should be partly cloudy.

The 84-degree high Tuesday will be repeated through Thursday. Friday is expected to hit 82 degrees.

Winds Tuesday will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Light winds on Wednesday will be followed by 10 to 20 mph winds Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Rain is not forecast for the valley this week.

“It’s typical of April to be dry and windy,” Harrison said.

