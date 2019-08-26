Heat warning begins at noon Monday for Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning has been issued starting noon Monday for the entire region, says the National Weather Service.

Shelle Ralph from North Carolina cools off from the heat in a water mist outside of Alexxa's Bar on the Las Vegas Strip. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning to begin at noon Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. It will last through 9 p.m. Wednesday, but no cooling trend is expected all week. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Forecast highs for today at 108 degrees, just a degree below the record set in 2001.

“We changed the excessive heat watch (in an earleir forecast) to a heat warning and moved it up several hours,” said meteorologist John Adair. “The upward heat trend kicked up a notch on Sunday.”

The warning covers all of the region except those at high elevations and will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

While the official temperature readings are taken at McCarran International Airport, high temperatures around Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Moapa will range from 106 to 110 degrees today through Wednesday and from 110 to 115 degrees in the lower Colorado River Valley.

Tuesday’s high is also forecast to be 108, 2 degrees below the record for the date that was set in 2017.

“It’s just going to be warm all week with no significant cooling forecast,” Adair said.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

An excessive heat warning means a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur, creating a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely if precautions are not taken. Residents are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, neighbors and animals.

Adair said the next chance of precipitation is about a week away.

“There is about a 20 percent chance of some rain creeping into the Spring Mountains starting next Monday,” he said.