Highs in Las Vegas Valley expected to climb into 90s by weekend

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to climb into the 90s by the weekend, but the mountains to the west may see rain showers before the heat settles in, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers in the mountains on Wednesday, when the high in the valley is forecast to reach 84 degrees, the weather service said.

After an overnight low of 66, a 20 percent chance of rain is predicted in the mountains again on Thursday.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see highs of 91, with lows in the upper 60s.

