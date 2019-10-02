57°F
Pleasant fall weather continues in Las Vegas before weekend warming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 3:30 am
 

Pleasant fall weather conditions will continue in Las Vegas before winds pick up Thursday in advance of a weekend warming trend.

Wednesday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 81 degrees with sunny skies and light winds around 6 mph.

Tonight it is expected to be clear with a low of about 56. Winds will remain calm at about 5 mph.

It will be sunny and warmer Thursday with a high of about 87, close to normal. Winds will increase to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

The warming trend will accelerate through the weekend with high temperatures Friday through Sunday in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Highs early next week are expected to reach the low 90s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow him on Twitter at @Marv_in_Vegas.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
