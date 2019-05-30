Slight chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley as warming continues

Las Vegas may see rain Thursday, before warmer temps and sunny skies enter the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Thursday will have a 20 percent chance for rain and a high of 88 degrees with partly cloudy skies, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

A high of 91 is expected Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies, Outler said.

By Monday, the valley should reach 94 degrees, he said.

No rain is expected throughout the rest of the week.