Sprinkles possible tonight in advance of sunny, warming Las Vegas week

Cloudy skies early in the week will yield to sunny skies and temperatures steadily rising closer to 70 degrees by the coming weekend..

Cloudy skies Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, could bring a limited chance of sprinkles in the Las Vegas Valley overnight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Cloudy Monday skies could lead to some rain sprinkles during the overnight hours in the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s for the 10 a.m. start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and climb to about 62 with light winds from the north about 6 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

There is a slight chance of sprinkles before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Calm winds could reach 5 mph.

Skies will clear starting Tuesday night and daytime highs will be in the mid-60s, climbing to the upper 60s by the weekend.

