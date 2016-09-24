A sunny, breezy weekend is in store for the Las Vegas valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

Saturday’s forecast promises sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees with a low of 62 degrees. Saturday is expected to have light winds between 15 to 20 miles per hour. Those planning to enjoy the Life Is Beautiful festival downtown will experience lighter winds of around 10 miles per hour, Walcott said.

Friday’s high reached 80 degrees, about 8 degrees below normal, and winds were between 10 and 20 mph, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Sunday is expected to have similar conditions with a high of 88 degrees and somewhat stronger winds with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, Wolcott said.

No rain is expected throughout the weekend and into next week.

Come Monday the valley will reach 90 degrees. It is unlikely the valley will reach triple digits again the rest of the year, Wolcott said.

