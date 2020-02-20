Sunny, mild in Las Vegas until a wet, snowy 12 hours on Saturday

Going to the race track or to your neighborhood caucus on Saturday? Better bring your rain gear and umbrella.

Up to a half-inch of rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Spring Mountains may receive up to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NASCAR race fans and Nevada caucus attendees stand a chance of getting wet on Saturday.

Rain is expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley from 4 a.m. Saturday and last through 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The probability is pegged at 90%.

Up to a half-inch is expected in parts of Clark County.

3-8 inches of snow

The storm front approaching from Southern California is also expected to drop anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow on the Spring Mountains, depending on the elevation, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

“This one is moving quickly when sometimes they will bring rain or snow for a few days,” Boucher said. “This will be a 12-hour window on Saturday and by 10 p.m. Saturday it should be all gone and out of the valley.”

Until the weekend, the Thursday forecast calls for sunny skies, winds from 5-11 mph and a high near 67. The overnight low will be around 43 with some slightly lighter winds.

Friday’s forecast high is near 70 with sunny skies and winds of 5-7 mph.

The normal high this time of year is 63, Boucher said.

No second front coming

After the storm, Sunday’s race and the rest of the valley will see a high near 68 with sunny skies.

“We thought we might get a second cold front early in the week, but that is out of the forecast now,” Boucher said. “It will be mild and in the upper 60s for highs early next week.”

