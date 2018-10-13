Sunny skies, below normal temps expected in Las Vegas Valley

Mostly sunny skies and below normal temperatures are in the Las Vegas Valley’s five-day weather forecast.

Steve Stenberg takes advantage of the sunny weather to read his paper outside a Starbucks in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb 3, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Valley temperatures around this time of year typically average near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be the warmest day through at least Wednesday, with a high of 80. A cold front will then move through the valley beginning early Sunday, when temperatures are expected to top out at 71 degrees. Highs of 70 on Monday and near 74 on Tuesday and Wednesday will follow, the weather service said.

Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Sunday and 20 mph on Monday, and the weather service said there is no rain in the valley’s forecast through Wednesday.

