Sunny skies forecast for Las Vegas before risk of rain arrives Thursday

Sunny skies and near normal temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday before a minor storm front moves in Thursday evening with a chance for precipitation.

The Spring Mountains could receive some snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast. There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley starting about 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The high Tuesday should be near 62 with westerly winds about 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

The storm front will bring a 30-40% chance of showers Thursday evening into Friday morning.

“The system slowed down so we are looking at showers after 8 p.m. Thursday into Friday morning,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe. “Both the rain and snow in the mountains look to be fairly light and by morning it will be clearing out.”

The weekend forecast calls for some clouds, but no precipitation. The highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a 62 forecast for Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

The coldest part of a normal winter is behind us, Boothe said.

“We’re on the slow ascent for temperatures with a normal high of 58 that will rise slowly,” he said.

