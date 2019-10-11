Sunny skies, warming trend forecast for Las Veags Valley

A pleasant weekend is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents with sunny skies and warming temperatures for the next seven days.

After a windy cold front moved through the area Thursday, a pleasant weekend is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents.

The highest wind gust in the valley was at McCarran International Airport at 53 mph about 3:26 a.m. Thursday. The day’s high temperature was 68.

Friday will start out with some windy conditions.

“It will settle down after some gusts early,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It should be a nice weekend.”

Friday will be sunny with light winds and a high near 72. The overnight low will be around 50, according to the forecast.

A warming trend commences Saturday with a high near 78 under sunny skies and light winds.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 82. Overnight lows will be around 50.

Highs will reach the mid-80s early next week, about 4-5 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory remains for the Colorado River Valley until 11 a.m. Friday. Steady winds of 20-30 mph are expected with possible gusts up to 50 mph.

