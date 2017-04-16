Temperatures in mid-80s, wind expected in Las Vegas

Warm weather greets people as they stand in line to take a photo with the iconic Las Vegas sign on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas Valley can expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and some winds in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will reach a high of about 88 degrees, meteorologist John Salmen said. Winds pick up in the afternoon and will range between 10 and 20 mph.

The valley should see a “general increase in wind speed each day through Tuesday,” Salmen said. Monday should bring winds of 15 to 25 mph, he said, and Tuesday should bring 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s, Salmen said. Monday should reach 85 degrees, Tuesday 84 degrees and Wednesday 81 degrees.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.