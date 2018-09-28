Warm temps through weekend, rain on Sunday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm through the weekend before incoming moisture from Hurricane Rosa brings cooler weather and a chance for storms and flooding.

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday will stay sunny with light afternoon winds and a high near 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, those winds will pick up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon and could gust up to 30 mph, the weather service said. Saturday should see a high of 95 with a morning low near 74.

Sunday’s high will fall to 93 as residual moisture from Hurricane Rosa rolls into the valley, the weather service said. Winds will stay gusty but should decrease to 10-15 mph. There’s a 10 percent chance for rain on Sunday that will increase to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Monday’s high will drop to 86 as the chance for rain rises to about 50 percent, the weather service said. There’s a chance that isolated thunderstorms could cause flooding as they pop up over the valley.

The chance for rain will decrease on Tuesday and there’s only a slight chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. The weather service expects about an inch of rainfall between Monday and Wednesday next week.

