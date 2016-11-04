Full House Resorts reports increase in revenues

Full House Resorts, the Las Vegas company that owns and operates casinos in Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi and Northern Nevada, announced third-quarter results on Friday that showed the company emerging from financial turmoil to begin showing positive indicators.

The company reported quarterly revenues of $41.8 million, an increase of nearly 22 percent compared to third-quarter results in 2015. This correlated with quarterly profits of approximately $100,000, which delivered negligible earnings per share as the company moved forward with acquisition and development and efforts.

“We have been prudently investing in new marketing initiatives,” said CEO Dan Lee in a statement. Since taking the helm of the company in December 2014, Lee has spearheaded efforts that led to the acquisition of Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

In September Full House began a $1.5 million redesign to the Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. Also in September the company issued stock rights to raise $5 million to help fund growth projects to existing properties.

These include upgrades to the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada, in 2017 as well as the addition of a VIP gaming area, new casino restaurant, RV park, and ferry boat service at the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and a pool and beach complex at Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Lakeshore, Mississippi.

Shares of Full House gained 3 cents, or 1.79 percent, to close at $1.71 on Friday.