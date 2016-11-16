Nevada gaming policy panel urges new rules on e-sports

The Nevada Gaming Policy Committee has asked the state’s gaming regulators to develop a new set of rules to oversee wagering on competitive video games known as e-sports.

The committee also agreed not to recommend any changes in law that would put daily fantasy sports on an easier track to operate in Nevada.

The committee, which met Wednesday for the last time this year, makes legislative recommendations in advance of upcoming legislative sessions.

Committee members believe the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission already have regulations that could be tweaked to include poker-style peer-to-peer wagering on the outcomes of games like World of Warcraft or for spectators of games staged in lounges and arenas specially developed for e-sports to bet on participants.

Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett, a member of the committee, said he thinks it’s possible to establish new guidelines for wagering on e-sports to be ready for workshops and consideration within months.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.