In $4M project, law firm builds new downtown Las Vegas offices

A personal-injury law firm is building a new headquarters in downtown Las Vegas, part of a growing tally of construction projects in the area.

Rogers, Mastrangelo, Carvalho & Mitchell, based in the Bank of America Plaza, a downtown office tower, has bought an existing law-firm property nearby and is embarking on a renovation and tear-down project.

It expects to finish in March, partner Dan Carvalho said.

The project is relatively small but is yet another law- or government-related real estate project downtown.

Others include the two-story, Roman classical-style courthouse that’s being built for Nevada’s Supreme Court and Court of Appeals at Clark Avenue and Fourth Street; the 11-story Federal Justice Tower, a privately owned government office building that opened this year at Clark and Las Vegas Boulevard; and the Robert T. Eglet Advocacy Center, a four-story law office building that opened in 2014 on Seventh Street near Clark.

Carvalho said the building his firm purchased, at 700 S. Third St., was constructed as a house in 1939, turned into law offices in the 1970s, and expanded in 1992 with a two-story addition to the back.

He said the firm would demolish the ‘30s-era portion and replace it with a two-story structure, and that it would keep but gut the ‘90s-era addition.

The project’s $4 million price includes the firm’s $2.1 million purchase of the property, Carvalho said.

All told, he said the new building would be around 15,250 square feet, slightly bigger than before. But it would be a lot larger than the firm’s roughly 7,000 square feet of office space in the BofA building.

He said the firm moved to the tower about 12½ years ago, with four lawyers and maybe four support staff. Today, he said, the firm has 10 attorneys and around two dozen support staff.

“This is going to give us a lot of needed extra space,” he said.

