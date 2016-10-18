First-time filings for jobless benefits tumble

First-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 9,358 in September, a more than 7 percent decrease year-over-year, Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Tuesday.

That number marks the lowest September total since 1996 and the lowest number of initial claims of any month since May 1999.

Initial claims have declined for 18 consecutive months, with a 12-month average of 11,696.

“Initial claims levels weren’t even this low during the state’s robust economic period from 2004 to 2006,” said Bill Anderson, chief economist for the Research and Analysis Bureau of the employment department in a statement.

“This trend in initial claims isn’t unique to Nevada. The national initial claims levels are at their lowest levels since 1973,” said Anderson.

