No change advised in 2017 tax on employers for jobless benefits

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Employment Security Council on Monday recommended no change in 2017 to tax rates employers pay to fund the state’s jobless benefits trust fund.

The average rate is 1.95 percent.

Economists with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Nevada’s job growth and falling jobless numbers since the recession has helped the state rebuild its reserves to roughly $600 million.

The trust fund is used to pay unemployment benefits for workers who lose their jobs. Before the recession, Nevada had a healthy surplus of $800 million. But when the recession hit, that reserve was quickly drained and the state was forced to borrow from the federal government to meet its obligations.

In November 2013, the state financed $592 million in bonds to repay the federal government. Nevada expects to pay off that debt by late 2017 — about six months earlier than anticipated.

Besides the state tax rate imposed on the first $29,500 in 2017 per-employee wages, employers also pay 0.05 percent for state job training program and 0.63 percent for bond financing. That brings the total average rate to 2.63 percent.

The tax rates are based on an employer’s track record with unemployment insurance and range from 0.25 percent to 5.4 percent.

Public hearings will be held before December, when Renee Olson, administrator for the Division of Employment Security, makes a final determination on the council’s rate recommendation.