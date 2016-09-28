Posted Updated 

Toys ‘R’ Us plans outlet store in downtown Las Vegas

Toys”R”Us will open an outlet store in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 1. (Toys”R”Us)

Toys”R”Us will open a new outlet store Saturday at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlet Malls at 875 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

In an email, officials said the company said it has a multi-year lease agreement with the outlet center for the 3,000 square-foot store.

The outlet store will employ 12 team members — a mix of full-time and part-time team members. In an email, officials said there will be seasonal job openings for the holidays.

The store manager is Shakira Solis.

The new Toys“R”Us Outlet store provides toys at discount prices, as well as a smaller array of products found at our full-size Toys“R”Us locations, including a dedicated LEGO shop, expanded NERF and Barbie assortments, board games, educational toys and properties like Star Wars, Shopkins, Avengers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

 

