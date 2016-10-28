New luxury retail store opens at Palazzo on Las Vegas Strip

The Palazzo and Hudson Group on Friday opened the Atrium, a new luxury retail concept that will offer “curated luxury” including rare pieces, accessories, fine jewelry and watches, beauty and fragrance, electronics and spirits.

Brands include Bovet, Dior, and Christopher Claret, to House of Sillage, Ferragamo, Westone and Remy Martin.

The Atrium at the Palazzo, a 16,000-square-foot multivendor retail concept, marks the first time Hudson Group has expanded its portfolio to include luxury hotel retail in North America.

A cost figure was not immediately available.

The Hudson Group has more than 330 specialty retail shops in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to more than 52 duty-free stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver, among others.

“We’re excited to introduce a new retail destination to our guests,” said George Markantonis, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center. “The Atrium will house the luxury brands our guests have come to expect, but in an intriguing new concept, offering a unique shopping experience.”

The new concept will join the Grand Canal Shoppes on the second floor of the resorts. The Palazzo’s first level retail space is home to Barneys New York, Cartier, Kwait, Bulgari and Breguet.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands owns and operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.